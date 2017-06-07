Hugh Freeze talks Ole Miss NCAA case at FedEx St. Jude Pro-Am

Hugh Freeze spoke today after Ole Miss responded to the NCAA notice of allegations on Tuesday.

The head coach met the media before teeing off in the FedEx St. Jude Classic Pro-Am.

"I couldn't ask for any more from our people. They've witnessed me closely run a program. And obviously they have confidence that we're doing it the right way. We're excited to get to the next phase."

That next phase is Ole Miss meeting the NCAA committee on infractions in late summer/early fall. The Rebels are charged with committing 21 violations, 15 are Level 1 (most serious). The University will challenge 7 of the charges, including lack of institutional control and failure to monitor. The Rebels have self-imposed a bowl ban for the 2017 season. The NCAA could impose more penalties after the COI meeting.

