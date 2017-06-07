Konnor Pilkington, TBA, TBA in MSU Super Regional rotation

Mississippi State went back to work Wednesday after a Pine Belt Marathon Monday/Tuesday in Hattiesburg.

Head coach Andy Cannizaro announced that Konnor Pilkington will start Game 1 vs. LSU on Saturday night. The sophomore ace began MSU's stretch of 4 wins in 2 days. Pilkington tossed 7 innings against Illinois-Chicago and struck out 9 on Sunday.

Coach says a fan favorite is back in the rotation.

"And then from there it'll just be TBA. And I think everybody that has followed our team knows who the pool of candidates are going to be. It will either be Denver McQuary, it will either be Jacob Billingsley, Cole Gordon is certainly going to get back out on the mound this weekend. It'll probably be one of those guys that are going to be taking the ball. At some point, all of those guys are going to pitch this weekend."

Konnor made more news on Wednesday, being named to the USA Baseball Collegiate National Team. He's locked in for the Bayou Bengals at The Box.

"We have a lot going for us. We got a lot of vengence from LSU coming in here and sweeping us at home. So if we can go down there with enough heart and pride and overcome the crowd and everything, I feel like we can pull 2 out."

Mississippi State and LSU open their Super Regional series on Saturday. The schedule is below.

BATON ROUGE SUPER REGIONAL SCHEDULE

Saturday, June 10 – 8 p.m. CT (ESPN2)

Sunday, June 11 – 8 p.m. CT (ESPN2 or ESPNU)

Monday, June 12 – TBD

