Barney Farrar's attorney releases statement in response to Ole Miss NCAA case

Barney Farrar is one of the people in the center of the NCAA investigation against Ole Miss. The Rebels responded to the notice of allegations on Tuesday.

Farrar's attorney, Bruse Loyd, released a four-page statement on Wednesday. Ole Miss' response in the NOA protrayed Farrar as a rogue booster.

Here's some of what Loyd said:

"Coach Farrar wants it to be known by the alumni, friends, and fans of Ole Miss that he did not "purposely and actively circumvent the university" nor did he "disregard Coach Freeze's repeated directives" as alleged in the response to the NOA. Despite the lack of support from the cynical few who have made the decision to abandon and attack one of their own, Coach Farrar is committed to proving his innocence (for lack of a better word) and restoring his reputation."

You can read the entire document here: https://drive.google.com/file/d/0B2sIE8C1E5I4YzluWnZPWGZEUm8/view?usp=sharinghttps://drive.google.com/file/d/0B2sIE8C1E5I4YzluWnZPWGZEUm8/view?usp=sharing

Copyright 2017 MSNewsNow. All rights reserved.