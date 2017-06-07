Massage therapists react to Louisiana woman's death

Massage therapists in the metro area are on high alert following the murder of the massage therapist in Louisiana.

The Baton Rouge massage therapist was killed when she made a house call in Denham Springs Monday.

Licensed Massage Therapist Kourtney Bell has been in the profession for about three years.

After many house calls, she said hearing the news of 24-year-old Kayla Denham killed while on the job in Denham Springs, Louisiana is heartbreaking.

"To hear this actually happened to a fellow massage therapist, just a couple hours away, is quite devastating," said Bell.

Bell said it's important to make it known it's a professional service, be cautions and think ahead.

"Always give a person an address and how long you are supposed to be there," explained Bell. "So if your duration is an hour and it's been two or three hours, and your friend or your mom hasn't heard from you, they can go straight to that person's house."

Louisiana detectives said that's exactly what the victim did before she went to the house call.

Hours after she never returned home, her boyfriend went to the house address she had provided.



"There are a lot of red signals," added Bell. "I never do people that call me on the same day. I like to go by recommendations. It was scary. One thing I find that also helps is if you bring somebody with you."

If she's not at the Master Massage environment in Ridgeland, Bell said she's carrying a tazer and pepper spray to client locations for her safety.

"I don't carry a firearm because I don't have a permit, but after this incident, I will be looking to get a firearm," said Bell.

The man suspected of killing the Louisiana massage therapist is behind bars in Livingston Parish charged with second degree murder and obstruction of justice.

