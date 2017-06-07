Run for One 5K held in memory of 19-year-old killed in car crash

A 5K is being held in memory of a 19-year-old who was killed in a car crash.

Blake Broom died on April 10 after a single car accident in Poplarville.

The Run for One 5K will be held in memory of Broom on June 10 at 8:00 a.m. in Columbia at Friendship Park

Registration begins at 7:00 a.m. and the race starts at 8:00 a.m.

All proceeds will go to start scholarships in his honor at Columbia High and Pearl River Community College

You can find out more information about the race and the cause on The Run for One's Facebook page.

To register for the Walk/Run, click here.

Copyright 2017 MSNewsNow. All rights reserved