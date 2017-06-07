Mississippians have mixed reaction over shopping malls becoming obsolete

Shopping Malls Could soon be a thing of the past. A new report out this week from Credit Suisse estimates that 20 and 25 percent of American malls will close within five years. Shopping at malls has been a popular past time for many Americans for years including right here in the Magnolia State.

“They can walk around and look for new stores, stuff they haven't seen,” said a shopper.

A new report claims that the mall experience could soon disappear in some areas. The study estimates that more than 8,000 stores will close this year alone. They could be replaced with online shopping.

“Malls can only hold so much inventory and online you can get almost anything,” said another shopper.

While some Mississippi shoppers agree the convenience of online browsing and buying is growing trend, others don’t believe the hype.

“Everybody doesn't have access to the internet,” a Jackson Resident.

The manager of Outlets of Mississippi agrees don't count out brick and mortar stores just yet.

“We are 95 percent leased. We have stores opening this summer, two are regional tenants and one is a national tenant,” said General manager Kathy Hackshaw.

Although malls have taken a big hit, Hackshaw believes people will continue to flock to shopping centers for the discounts, it's a great social spot and you can touch with you are buying.

“The internet is here to stay. There are only about 10 percent of retail sales. When it comes to clothes and kitchen gadgets and stuff, people like to feel them and touch them. People also like to come shopping with friends,” said Hackshaw.