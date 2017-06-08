Man robbed Waffle House on Hwy 18 with gun and bolt cutters

Jackson police say a man with a handgun and bolt cutters robbed the Waffle House on Highway 18.

It happened around 5:00 a.m. Thursday.

Employees and customers were inside the restaurant when the robber walked in and demanded money from the register.

According to police, he used the bolt cutters to cut the locks off the safe.

The robber ran out of the restaurant with cash, got into a green, Chevy Tahoe with a busted tail light and drove off.

No injuries were reported.

Jackson Police are searching for a black male that was wearing a red bandanna and dark clothes.

If you have any information, call Crimestoppers at (601)355-TIPS.

