Teenager found shot to death in Grenada

A teenager is dead and police are looking for the person responsible.

This morning, Grenada police responded to a shooting call in the 3000 block of Jackson Avenue.

When police arrived, they found the body of 16-year-old Lonell Diggins of Grenada lying on the floor inside a house.

Police say the preliminary investigation reveals Diggins had been shot inside the house. Police say there were several people present at the time of the shooting.

An ambulance from the University of Mississippi Medical Center arrived at the scene, but the county's coroner pronounced Diggins dead at the scene.

The teenager's body has been sent to Pearl for an autopsy.

No arrest has been made in this case

Copyright 2017 MSNewsNow. All rights reserved. (Information from WTVA)