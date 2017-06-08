Madison Co. serial rapist sentenced to 55 years

A serial rapist in Madison County has been sentenced after the sexual assault of two women in Canton back in 2015.

Madison and Rankin Counties’ District Attorney Michael Guest announced that Laddarious Keon Hobson pled guilty to sexual battery and burglary involving two Canton women and was sentenced to serve 55 years in the custody of the Mississippi Department of Corrections.

Hobson will be required to register as a sex offender once he is released from custody.

On July 4, 2015, the Canton Police Department received a 911 call from a 68-year-old victim who reported that an individual armed with a knife had forced his way into her home and sexually assaulted her.

The victim was able to give police a description of the suspect prior to being transported to the the University of Mississippi Medical Center where a rape kit was performed and later tested at the crime lab where a DNA profile of the suspect was developed.

On October 9, 2015, the Canton Police Department was contacted and requested to respond to a home where a developmentally challenged female had been sexually assaulted.

Police arrived and spoke with the victim’s mother and learned that an individual possessing a can of mace forced his way into the house where he physically and sexually assaulted her daughter.

The victim’s mother was able to give a description of the suspect that matched the defendant in the earlier sexual assault.

The victim was taken to the hospital and a rape kit was performed. The crime lab tested the rape kit and was able to develop a DNA profile of the suspect.

Several days later, the Canton Police Department developed Hobson as a suspect. The mother, of the victim who had been assaulted the week prior, was able to pick Hobson out of a photo lineup. On October 15, 2015, he was arrested and when questioned he denied involvement.

A DNA sample was collected from Hobson and after being tested, the DNA matched the samples collected from the two assaults.

Hobson has five prior felony convictions and was on probation at the time of these crimes. He was previously convicted of auto burglary in Madison County and had been convicted of automobile theft, felony eluding of a law enforcement officer, escape and destruction of public property in Yazoo County.

Copyright 2017 MSNewsNow. All rights reserved.