Carthage discount store burglarized

On Wednesday Carthage police responded to a business burglary that happened at Discount Depot on Hwy 35 North.

When officers arrived they spoke with an employee who said he arrived at the store around 5:00 a.m. and as he got out of his car to unlock the store, he heard someone running.

Once inside the store the employee realized it had been broken into. After reviewing security footage, police saw a black male had been inside the store. He is being described as wearing a light colored shirt, shorts and glasses.

The suspect got away with an undetermined amount of change, cell phone accessories, cigars and two rolls of scratch off tickets.

