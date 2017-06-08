PHOTOS: Mississippi doctor lets 12-year-old deliver baby brother

It was a rare, emotional moment in the delivery room at a Mississippi hospital on Tuesday.

A 7 lb, 6 oz baby was born in a very special delivery at Baptist Hospital in downtown Jackson, when the baby's oldest sister, 12-year-old Jacee, got to deliver her baby brother into the world.

Dr. Walter Wolfe was getting ready to deliver the baby, named Cason, when he noticed Jacee eagerly watching and supporting her mom.

According to mom, Dede Carraway, he asked if she wanted to deliver the baby herself and suit up like the doctors and Jacee excitedly agreed. The doctor guided Jacee's hands throughout the whole birth, helping her do everything.

She even got to cut the umbilical cord while the baby's father stood by and captured the special moment on camera.

Carraway says Jacee wanted to be in the room a couple of years ago when her middle son was born, but because of her age her parents decided against it.

This being the family's last born child, they decided Jacee was ready to be in the room during the delivery. Little did they know she would want to jump right in front of the action and actually deliver the baby herself.

Carraway said she didn't think she would cry during this last delivery since she had two babies in the past, but when she saw her daughter's face light up with excitement she couldn't hold back the tears.

She says this was a special moment they will never forget.

