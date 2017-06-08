Attorney: Roberts not notified of court date

Francis Springer, attorney for former Jackson Police Officer Justin Roberts, says his client was not notified of his court date. He says the court papers were sent to the wrong address.

After hearing that a warrant was out for his arrest for missing his court date, Springer says Roberts went straight to the judge Thursday afternoon to clear up the matter.

"Judge Sutton has issued a warrant for his arrest for his failure to appear. He will be arrested. I would hope he would turn himself in and do the right thing," said victim's attorney Carlos Moore. "We believe it was criminal and my client signed a criminal affidavit against him ordering him to be here today and he failed to show."

Moore said his client, Ladarius Brown, was in court ready to face his attacker and see the prosecution of Roberts. Moore said the former JPD officer was fired in February after a cell phone video surfaced online depicting Roberts beating Brown while he was in handcuffs.

"This man was in handcuffs and he was beat brutally by Justin Roberts; punched repeatedly," added Moore. "That is unacceptable in a civilized society and he's going to have to be held accountable."

Moore said he will file a civil suit on behalf of his client in the coming days in federal court against Roberts.

The court will set a new trial date.

