Madison County man shot in apparent robbery attempt

A Madison County man was shot in the leg Wednesday night when he refused to give up his money to three armed robbers.

The shooting happened at the Westside Trailer Park just north of Canton around 8 p.m. and the victim was taken to UMMC.

Madison County Sheriff's Department spokesman Heath Hall said three African-American males allegedly demanded money from the victim.

Hall says the investigation is ongoing.

