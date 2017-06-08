Jackson man gets life sentence for murdering his ex-fiancee - MSNewsNow.com - Jackson, MS

Jackson man gets life sentence for murdering his ex-fiancee

Posted by Howard Ballou, News Anchor
JACKSON, MS (Mississippi News Now) -

Hinds County Circuit Court Judge Winston Kidd handed 49-year-old Timothy Owens, Jr. a life sentence on Wednesday.

Owens was arrested in May 2015 and charged with the shooting death of 55-year-old Ruth Williams, his ex-fiancee.

He was convicted of first-degree murder.

