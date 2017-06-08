Secretary of Agriculture will be in Mississippi Friday

CLEVELAND, Miss. (AP) - The U.S. secretary of agriculture is set to appear at a business gathering in Mississippi.



Secretary Sonny Perdue is the main speaker Friday at the 82nd annual meeting of the Delta Council, an economic development group.



The meeting is on the campus of Delta State University in Cleveland, Mississippi. About 1,500 people are expected to attend. The annual meeting typically attracts farmers, business people and politicians.



Perdue was governor of Georgia from 2003 to 2011.



