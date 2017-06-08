Congress considers Hot Cars Act to prevent child deaths

It's been just over a year since two Mississippi children suffered hot car deaths.

In one case, a Madison County woman was not charged when her two-year-old daughter Caroline Bryant died last May.

Now U.S. lawmakers are working on legislation to mandate warning systems in new cars to prevent the future deaths of children.

"Something similar happened to me," said attorney Carlos Moore.

In 2013 the husband and father said he made the mistake of leaving his two-year-old daughter Avery in his car instead of dropping her off at daycare before going to the office.

"My wife asked me to take her to school for the first time," said Moore. "I was on my way to the school but went to work and did not know that I had left her in there. I went into the office, started working, within three minutes I heard my car alarm going off. I walked back out. I said somebody is breaking into my car, opened up the door and my daughter is sitting there".

The Grenada lawyer supports the Hot Cars Act or Helping Overcome Trauma for Children Alone in Rear Seats legislation.

A bi-partisan group of U.S. legislators introduced the bill which would require automobile manufacturers to equip vehicles with a system that alerts the driver if the car is turned off and a passenger remains in the back seat.

In May of 2016, Moore represented Joshua Blount of Grenada who accidentally left his eight-month-old daughter Shania in a hot car.

Blount was charged with second-degree murder and later pled guilty to culpable negligence manslaughter but served no time when his sentence was suspended.

"It's a bill that I have actually prayed for because I have always said if BMW had the technology to save my daughter's life it can be replicated. So I'm hoping that this bill passes," added Moore.

He has reached out to U.S. Representative Bennie Thompson asking him to support the Hot Cars Act and said he is willing to testify before Congress.

