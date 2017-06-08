Bench warrant rescinded for former JPD officer

Former Jackson Police Officer Justin Roberts is no longer wanted by authorities, according to his attorney.This new information comes out after a Hinds County Judge issued a bench warrant for Robert's arrest when he failed to appear in court Thursday morning.

"Today we are here about criminal proceedings and what he did was criminal," said attorney Carlos. "This man was in handcuffs and he was beat brutally by Justin Roberts; punched repeatedly. That is unacceptable in a civilized society and he's going to have to be held accountable."



Moore is representing Ladarius Brown. He is the man handcuffed in the cell phone video from back in February. While Brown and his attorney stood in court Thursday, Former Jackson Police Officer Justin Roberts never showed up.



"You will have to face your accuser Mr. Brown in an open court of law," added Moore. "I'll be there to watch to make sure justice is done."

PREVIOUS STORY: JPD officer fired after video surfaces of him striking handcuffed suspect



Hinds County Judge Frank Sutton issued a bench warrant for Roberts' arrest after he failed to appear in court. We caught up with Roberts' attorney who said it all was a misunderstanding.

"When we found out this had transpired he immediately wanted to go down there and address this, so we did," said Roberts' attorney Francis Springer. "We saw the judge and explained what happened. The judge was understanding and rescinded the failure to appear warrant and they will set a court date for the future."



"He appears to think he is above the law, but Justin you are not above the law," said Moore. "You are going to have to come pay the piper and you're going to have to come face the judge and stand accountable for your actions."



Springer claims his client's innocence. He said there was supposed to be a probable cause hearing about the matter before court proceedings could move forward, but that hearing has still not happened.

Roberts is facing a misdemeanor simple assault charge. A new trial date will be set.

Brown's attorney said he will file a civil suit on behalf of his client in the coming days in federal court against Roberts.

