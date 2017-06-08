Brandon psychologist arrested on drug charge

A metro-area psychologist has been arrested on a felony drug charge. Fifty-year-old Luke Savoie was taken into custody following a two-week investigation by the Mississippi Bureau of Narcotics and DEA agents.

Savoie was arrested Wednesday afternoon on a charge of possession of the Schedule I controlled substance etizolam. Additional charges are possible.

"A Schedule I controlled substance, such as etizolam, has no currently accepted medical use in the United States," said MBN Director John Dowdy. "In fact, etizolam is banned in several states, including Mississippi."

Acting on a tip, agents arrested Savoie when he accepted delivery of a package containing drugs at an area post office. Agents also served a warrant at his home where more drugs were found.

Dowdy said agents seized approximately 100 dosage units of etizolam, which has properties that include amnesic, anticonvulsant, hypnotic and muscle relaxant. Dowdy also said an undetermined number of controlled substances in Schedules III and IV were seized.

The U.S. Department of Homeland Security, U.S. Postal Service, and Brandon Police Department assisted in the investigation.

Savoie was booked into the Rankin County Adult Detention Facility. He was held pending an initial appearance.

Copyright 2017 MSNewsNow. All rights reserved