Possible shoplifted goods discovered in tag-less vehicle

Flowood police pulled over a gray Hyundai for not having a tag and discovered a trunk full of clothes that did have tags. That was around 8 p.m. Thursday.

There were clothes for babies, children and young adults stuffed in the vehicle. All had price tags on them.

Captain Jerry McCue told us his officers answered a shoplifting call at Belk's in Dogwood, but when they arrived, the female had left.

Police are now investigating to see if the people who were in the vehicle are involved.

