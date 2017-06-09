CONSIDER THIS: Rebuilding Jackson

One of the candidates running for mayor of Jackson said many people think Jackson has gone to the dogs. He’s right. Many people have written off Jackson and think the city has no chance to rebound. However, that’s not true.
There are many, many examples of cities across the country that have fallen on hard times, but through strong leadership, public-private partnerships, state and federal engagement and creative initiatives, those cities are now thriving. That can happen here and it needs to happen here.
Jackson is the welcome mat for the state of Mississippi. As the state capital, the city is oftentimes the only view people have of our state. That impacts economic development, political decisions, media reports and the perceptions of thousands and thousands of visitors.
The city will have a new mayor in place in a few weeks and based on the election results, it is apparent that Mr. Lumumba has the support of tens of thousands of Jacksonians. He seems to be a very bright, engaging leader. Hopefully, he’s aware of the mistakes of past leadership and will handle things differently with his administration.
Consider This:
Being the Mayor of Jackson is not an easy job and the city will not be transformed overnight. The people of Jackson understand that, and even though they may be patient to let the new mayor put his team in place and establish a plan, they will not, however, accept gridlock, in-fighting, under-the-table deals, cronyism, arrogance and lack of action.
Jackson needs to once again be the crown jewel of the state. That can happen. Mayor-Elect Lumumba, we wish you much success.
Copyright 2017 MSNews Now. All rights reserved
Three weeks ago, Alana Lavaka's world was torn apart.More >>
Three weeks ago, Alana Lavaka's world was torn apart.More >>
Jurors at Bill Cosby's sexual assault trial have heard excerpts from the comedian's lurid, decade-old deposition, but explosive sections about him obtaining quaaludes and giving them to women before sex are yet to come.More >>
Jurors at Bill Cosby's sexual assault trial have heard excerpts from the comedian's lurid, decade-old deposition, but explosive sections about him obtaining quaaludes and giving them to women before sex are yet to come.More >>
A 7 lb, 6 oz baby, Cason, was born in a very special delivery.More >>
A 7 lb, 6 oz baby, Cason, was born in a very special delivery.More >>
Serious injuries were sustained by a woman walking down a street who fell head first six feet into a basement while looking at her cellphone.More >>
Serious injuries were sustained by a woman walking down a street who fell head first six feet into a basement while looking at her cellphone.More >>
Distrust of Trump, concerns about 'lies,' marks Comey's testimony about his firing and investigation of Russia and election meddling.More >>
Distrust of Trump, concerns about 'lies,' marks Comey's testimony about his firing and investigation of Russia and election meddling.More >>
Police detectives said they arrested the woman who alerted them about her daughter's dead body that was placed inside a container in a southern Illinois garage.More >>
Police detectives said they arrested the woman who alerted them about her daughter's dead body that was placed inside a container in a southern Illinois garage.More >>
Texas grand jury indicts sheriff's deputy, her husband on murder charges in death of man during late-night confrontation.More >>
Texas grand jury indicts sheriff's deputy, her husband on murder charges in death of man during late-night confrontation.More >>
One man has been arrested in the death of a one-year-old child who was found dead in a Lee County home.More >>
One man has been arrested in the death of a one-year-old child who was found dead in a Lee County home.More >>
New developments Wednesday in the investigation into the death of an 8-year-old Carson Elementary student.More >>
New developments Wednesday in the investigation into the death of an 8-year-old Carson Elementary student.More >>
Some people might have been scared, and unsure of what to do - but not McCurry. The homeowner, who lives near a creek and raises chickens, has dealt with snakes before.More >>
Some people might have been scared, and unsure of what to do - but not McCurry. The homeowner, who lives near a creek and raises chickens, has dealt with snakes before.More >>