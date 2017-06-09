5K run Saturday in Columbia

A 5K run will be held Saturday in Columbia, Mississippi, in memory of a young man killed in a single-vehicle accident earlier this year. Nineteen-year-old Blake Broom was killed on April 10.

All proceeds from the race will go toward a scholarship in Blake's memory at Columbia High School and Pearl River Community College.

The race begins at 8 a.m.

More information here.

Copyright 2017 MSNewsNow. All rights reserved.