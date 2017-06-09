Owner of "Just For Kids" barbershop shot to death

Jackson police are at 2500 Bailey Avenue investigating a homicide.

49-year-old Johnny Brown was shot multiple times at "Just for Kids" barbershop and taken to UMMC where he died.

He is the owner and founder of this mentoring program and barbershop for kids in the metro.

JPD on scene of a shooting near the 2500 block of Bailey Ave. Male subject shot in the chest. Suspect fled in white Chevy Suburban. — Jackson Police Dept. (@JacksonMSPolice) June 9, 2017

The shooter was wearing a dark hoodie with a ski mask and fled in a white Chevy Suburban.

He walked into the shop and opened fire.

We have a crew on the scene and are working to get more details.

Police ask if you have any details, please call them at 601-960-1234.

