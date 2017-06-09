Owner of "Just For Kids" barbershop shot to death - MSNewsNow.com - Jackson, MS

Owner of "Just For Kids" barbershop shot to death

Posted by Morgan Howard, Digital Content Producer
Connect
Source: WLBT Source: WLBT
Source: WLBT Source: WLBT
JACKSON, MS (Mississippi News Now) -

Jackson police are at 2500 Bailey Avenue investigating a homicide.

49-year-old Johnny Brown was shot multiple times at "Just for Kids" barbershop and taken to UMMC where he died.

He is the owner and founder of this mentoring program and barbershop for kids in the metro.

The shooter was wearing a dark hoodie with a ski mask and fled in a white Chevy Suburban.

He walked into the shop and opened fire.

We have a crew on the scene and are working to get more details.

Police ask if you have any details, please call them at 601-960-1234.

Copyright 2017 MSNewsNow. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly