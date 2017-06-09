Rankin County authorities search for pair wanted for check fraud

IF YOU HAVE A STORY IDEA CONTACT WLBT/WDBD AT (601) 960-4426 OR EMAIL US AT News@WLBT.COM.
The Rankin County Sheriff’s Office is looking for two people who are suspected of writing fraudulent checks at several businesses around the Reservoir area.
Anyone with information that could help identify the suspects and lead to their arrest would be eligible for a reward.
Please call Crime Stoppers at 601-355-TIPS(8477) or submit a tip online by clicking on the tab on Central Ms Crimes Stoppers FB page. You can also submit your tip information from a mobile device or any other computer by going to www.P3tips.com
