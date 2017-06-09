Freeze, Farrar, Kiffin, Harris, and Nix release responses to NOA

The Ole Miss NCAA saga continues. Today the school has released individual redacted responses from Hugh Freeze, Barney Farrar, Chris Kiffin, Maurice Harris, and Derrick Nix on the NCAA notice of allegations.

The Rebels responded Tuesday to the NOA. They're charged with 21 total violations, ranging from personalized recruiting videos to cash payments to recruits and players. Ole Miss accepts that 14 of the 21 violations happened but will contest the other seven.

Redacted Responses

Hugh Freeze: https://drive.google.com/file/d/0B909UsP9KWC8bHRnc2tUWEkzQm8/view

Barney Farrar: https://drive.google.com/file/d/0B909UsP9KWC8dVREVWQ4V0dKem8/view

Chris Kiffin: https://drive.google.com/file/d/0B909UsP9KWC8UExZeFZhYkFQNTg/view

Maurice Harris: https://drive.google.com/file/d/0B909UsP9KWC8YUc0bFZOeDFodWs/view

Derrick Nix: https://drive.google.com/file/d/0B909UsP9KWC8UE8wM1lCQnhjZnc/view

NCAA Allegations against Ole Miss

You can read the 2017 NCAA notice of allegations here: http://athleticsworking.wp2.olemiss.edu/2017-notice-of-allegations/

You can read Ole Miss' response to the NOA here: http://athleticsworking.wp2.olemiss.edu/2017-response-to-notice-of-allegations/

The charges that Ole Miss contests are in bold.

1. May & June 2010: Former assistants David Saunders and Chris Vaughn involved in misconduct with fraudulent ACT exams (Level 1)

2. Summer 2010: Saunders & Vaughn arranged for booster to provide impermissible benefits (Level 1)

3. August 2013: Vaughn provided false/misleading info to NCAA investigators (Level 1)

4. December 2013 & February 2014: Saunders provided false/misleading info to NCAA investigators. (Level 1)

5. 2012 & 2013: Booster made impermissible contact with 4 recruits, assistant coach Maurice Harris knew of contact, arranged for free lodging. (Level 1)

6. January, February 2013 - Assistant director of sports video created personalized recruiting videos with Hugh Freeze's knowledge (Level 3)

7. January 2013 - Impermissible recruiting - free access to hunting land owned by a booster (Level 3)

8. January 2013 - Former assistant Chris Kiffin arranged for free lodging & meals during a recruits official visit (Level 2)

9. January 2013, March 2014-January 2016 - Former assistant Chris Kiffin and former assistant athletic director for high school and junior college relations Barney Farrar arranged for free merchandise from a booster's business for 2 recruits (Level 1)

10. Summer 2013 - Chris Kiffin arranged for free lodging (Level 3)

11. June 2013-May 2014: Booster provided 12 nights free lodging (Level 1)

12. December 2013: Head coach Hugh Freeze made an impermissible in-person off-campus recruiting visit (5-10 minutes) with a recruit that was a junior (Level 3)

13. May 2014: Chris Kiffin made a impermissible in-person off-campus recruiting visit (10 minutes) with a 2 recruits that were juniors (Level 3)

14. March 2014 - January 2015: Barney Farrar arranged for free meals, transportation, lodging (Level 1)

15. March 2014 - January 2015: Booster provided cash payments, free food, free drinks (Level 1)

16. April 2014 - February 2015: Booster provided cash payments ($13,000-$15,600) to a recruit, Barney Farrar facilitated and initiated impermissible contact between boosters and recruit (Level 1)

17. March 2014 - February 2015: Barney Farrar arranged free transportation, free lodging

December 2016: Barney Farrar provided misleading info to NCAA investigators (Level 1)

18. August 2014 - Booster gave $800 cash to stepfather of a former player (Level 1)

19. August 2014, August 2015 - Booster loaned complimentary vehicles to 2 players when their personal cars needed repairs. (Level 1)

20. Head coach responsibility - Hugh Freeze responsible for violations that occurred with assistants and staff members. (Level 1)

21. Lack of institutional control - Ole Miss failed to monitor conduct of athletic program.

Ole Miss will meet with the NCAA Committee on Infractions in late summer/early fall. The NCAA could impose further penalties on the program.

