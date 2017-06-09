Johnny Brown, Barber By Trade, Mentor By Heart

Outside the barbershop with now shattered glass, a crowd began to gather. Many quietly sharing stories of barber and mentor Johnny Brown.

Montrell Tims said, "He was a mentor, he helped a lot of kids he helped me out other barbers in her too, giving us a chance, he helped a lot of kids that's all he wanted to do is help kids."

Montrell Tims says he lost a close friend and business partner, but the medical mall community lost much more. Tims says Johnny Brown was trying to turn around troubled youth, in a community where crime tape and violence, is seen all to often.

"He did a lot besides just cutting hair. He helped with books, giving rides, making sure they were where they need to go be where they need to be. He did a lot like a father figure to a lot of us," said Tims.

Keith Simmons, also a product of Browns mentoring program, went on to assist in helping reach out to neighborhood youth.

Keith Simmons said, "First Saturday of the month we get kids together off the streets trying to talk to them about problems they had in the city, He wanted people like myself to speak to them. He was a mentor to me as well.The city's just tragic, we don't understand why things like this happen. We come together for his family just try to move forward."

We learned that Johnny Brown recently suffered another great loss. The tragic death of 6-year-old Kingston Frazier hit especially close to home for Brown because Kingston was his great-nephew.

