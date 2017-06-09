Mississippi State arrives in Baton Rouge for Super Regional

Mississippi State touched down in Tigerland on Friday. The Bulldogs practiced and met the media in Baton Rouge ahead of this weekend's Super Regional. Game 1 is Saturday at 8:00pm on ESPN2.

As you can expect, high demand for tickets to watch MSU and LSU. Tickets were on sale Friday at 8:00am but they sold out in less than 30 minutes.

The Bulldogs are embracing their underdog role this weekend against the #2 national seed.

Head coach Andy Cannizaro said: "Here we are. Nobody expected us to be here. Nobody thought we would still be playing, everybody thought our guys would be in summer ball right now. So here we are against big bad LSU against Mississippi State this weekend with a chance to go to Omaha. There's not a better storyline in the country."

Another big storyline is Cannizaro returning to Baton Rouge. He was an LSU assistant before taking the head coach job at MSU. "I love all of those kids in that other dugout. We have stayed in touch all season long, and those kids know that I'll always be there for them. It's deeper than the baseball part of it, I will always pull for those guys, they always know that I've got their back. But for the next 3 days, we're here to play baseball, and I'll catch up with those guys down the road sometime."

Brent Rooker is line for more major honors. The Ferriss Trophy winner is a Dick Howser Trophy finalist, the award for the best player in college baseball. "We've been underdogs all year, it's not going to change this weekend. And that's kind of the position we like to be in," Rooker said.

Bulldog bats have come alive the past few games. Ryan Gridley hopes that and a us against the world mentality pays off. "We've been swinging it really well, we've had some pitchers step up, and that's kinda brought us to where we are. Hopefully that brings us to the promised land in Omaha."

BATON ROUGE SUPER REGIONAL SCHEDULE

Saturday, June 10 – 8 p.m. CT (ESPN2)

Sunday, June 11 – 8 p.m. CT (ESPN2 or ESPNU)

Monday, June 12 – TBD

Jeff Barker is in Baton Rouge covering the Bulldogs. You can follow him on twitter and facebook.

Copyright 2017 MSNewsNow. All rights reserved.