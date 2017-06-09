Attorney Carlos Moore and client sanctioned by judge in sexual harassment lawsuit

As of Friday, the 22nd, the U.S. District Judge Carlton Reeves sanctioned attorney Carlos Moore $500 after the court ruled his client destroyed evidence and lied about the destruction.

His client was also ordered to pay a $100 fine. The fine is the second time this year a federal judge has sanctioned Mr. Moore.

U. S. District Judge Carlton Reeves has issued a Summary Judgment is the case of "Erica Stewart vs. Tarold Durham and Belhaven University." The Judgment dismissed Erica Stewart's remaining claims against Tarold Durham.

On September 21, 2016, Erica Stewart brought a Title VII sexual harassment and state law claims of intentional infliction of emotion distress and negligent infliction of emotional distress.

PREVIOUS STORY: Sexual discrimination, harassment lawsuit filed against Belhaven University and administrator

According to attorney Gerald Mumford, Durham is completely vindicated.

"The question of today is not whether Durham's conduct was "unsavory" the word Durham's counsel used to describe Stewart's conduct. Nor is it whether Durham's behavior constituted sexual harassment in violation of Title VII. The issue is whether he intentionally or negligently caused Stewart to suffer emotional distress. The available evidence indicates the answer is no," Judge Reeves wrote in granting the Summary Judgment.

Durham was fired from his job at Belhaven University after the lawsuit was filed.

His attorney, Gerald Mumford, said this is not the end of this case.

Said Mumford, "Under Mississippi law, if you file a claim that you know to be false, you can be sued yourself. My client has lost his job, he's lost his income; important income. He had a very good job at Belhaven because of these false allegations and so we may seek to proceed with those claims against Ms. Stewart."

