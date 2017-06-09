Braden Thornberry and Jonathan Randolph make the cut at FedEx St - MSNewsNow.com - Jackson, MS

Braden Thornberry and Jonathan Randolph make the cut at FedEx St. Jude Classic

Posted by Chris Hudgison, Sports Director
Two Rebels will play on the weekend in Memphis.

Ole Miss sophomore and NCAA champion Braden Thornberry carded 3 birdies on the back 9 on Friday. Thornberry is taking advantage of extensive course knowledge at the TPC Southwind. He fired a second round 69, making the cut in his PGA Tour debut. His two day total of 140 (E) is better than 4 major champions.

Ole Miss and Jackson Prep product Jonathan Randolph looked to improve his opening round 68. But a rough stretch of three straight bogeys highlighted a 2nd round 73. Randolph makes the cut on the number at +1 overall. Regardless of the result, Jonathan will head to Wisconsin next week for the U.S. Open. He qualified for his first major championship earlier this week.

I profiled Randolph and Thornberry on Thursday. You can watch my report above.

The FedEx St. Jude Classic concludes on Sunday.

