Vicksburg leaders create plan to prevent future city-wide water outages

Snow Biz Vicksburg is booming with business. The owner says, unfortunately, that was not the case last month when the city experienced a citywide water outage.

“I hope we don't have to go through that again," said business owner Stephanie Pendleton. "That hurt not only my business but a lot of other businesses in town. Hopefully, they will have that problem fix.”

Mayor George Flaggs understands her concerns. He says the outage was caused when a main water line broke in a well field near the treatment plant.

Flooding from the Mississippi River made it difficult to get to the line, so a levee had to be built.

“We don't need to repeat a water outage to the magnitude we are without water for 2 to 3 days," said Flaggs. "That is an awful experience.”

Mayor Flaggs says the city plans to build another main water line that will be located on higher ground and run a different route. The new line is expected to take pressure off the older one.

“What this will do is it will be a preventative line and an alternate line," added Flaggs. "This should have been done years ago. We are going to do it and proceed on it now and this is going to be the answer to one of the issues. Another issue we must continue to upgrade our water treatment plant.”

The project will cost $5 to 6 million. The city is working to get federal and state funding to pay for the project. The goal is to begin construction in August.

