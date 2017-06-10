Women warned about nationwide oral contraceptive recall

The Food and Drug Administration announced a nationwide oral contraceptive recall.

Women across the country are being warned about the recall of a popular oral contraceptive after the Food and Drug Administration announced the nationwide birth control pill recall.

Lupin pharmaceuticals said the Mibelas 24 F-E products were packaged improperly.

READ MORE: Mistake in birth control packaging could lead to unintended pregnancy, FDA says

The first four days of tablets, labeled as active pills, are actually placebo pills.

If you have been taking these pills, it could result in unintended pregnancies as well as potential health issues for the mother and fetus.

This product was distributed Nationwide in the U.S. to wholesalers, clinics and retail pharmacies.

As of now, there are no reports of any adverse effects from this issue, according to the FDA.

Click here for more information on this recall.

Copyright 2017 MSNewsNow. All rights reserved.