Authorities identify severed head and burned body

Authorities have confirmed that the severed head and headless body found Saturday are from the same man and they have identified the victim as 30-year-old Jeremy Jerome Jackson.

Investigators are awaiting autopsy results from the Medical Examiner to determine the exact cause of death.

A press conference was held Monday by the Jackson Police Department to announce that federal investigators have been called in to help after a severed head and burned body were found in the same Jackson neighborhood.

Jackson Police Chief Lee Vance said that the FBI, DEA, Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives and the U.S. Attorney's Office are all assigning agents to the case.

"The citizens of Mississippi deserve much better then what we've seen over the weekend. It has this city in a state of shock," said Vance. "There are gaping wounds in the city. People are wondering what in the world has happened to Jackson, Mississippi. And it's up to us, to try to begin to restore the confidence of the 170,000 people who live here that Jackson is a place that can be a wonderful place to raise your kids. A great city to live in."

With the Feds help, police are hoping to expedite finding suspects in the case, which is unlike anything officials have seen in the Capital City.

"We are going to have a number of agents out on the ground working with our JPD partners and other federal partners to canvas the neighborhood and the area, follow up on leads," said Chris Freeze, Special Agent in Charge of the Jackson Division.

The public is also being asked for tips.

The headless human body was found on Green Avenue shortly after the discovery of a severed head on Deer Park Street early Saturday morning.

The burned body was found just after 4 p.m. Saturday, less than a mile away from where the severed head was found on a resident's front porch.

Authorities were called to Deer Park Street around 9:19 a.m. after neighbors say children found the human head on the porch.

"The only thing I can see that comes to mind is someone sending a message to someone. That is the only thing I can see," said one Jackson resident.

Folks who live and work in the area were left stunned by the discovery.

“I was shocked, I was shocked,” said a resident.

“I watched Twilight Zone last night. I experienced it today in my own hood,” said another resident.

Officials say the head was severed from the body, at the neck. The Hinds County Coroner was called to the scene and investigators are in the process of attempting to identify the deceased.

A few hours later, police were called to Green Avenue where they found a burned, headless human body in a wooded area.

This is the city's 28th homicide of the year.

Investigators are not saying if the crime was gang related, but they admit it's not a common find.

Residents in the neighborhood say they heard gunshots and screams Friday night. Police say it's too early to say if that was connected.

“Whoever committed this crime, rage was an ingredient. Perhaps some type of message sending, but no I have never seen anything to occur where a head has been torn or cut from a body," Chief Vance said.

Anyone with any information regarding this investigation and/or the identity of the deceased is urged to contact the Jackson Police Department at 601-960-1234 or 601-355-TIPS (8477).

