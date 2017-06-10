Headless body found burned; Police determining link to severed head

The Jackson Police Department is working to confirm if a burned, headless human body found on Green Avenue is connected to the discovery of a severed head early Saturday morning.

According to a JPD tweet, the burned body was found on Green Avenue, near Grand Avenue just after 4:00 p.m., less than a mile away from where the severed head was found.

Burned human torso, headless, found on Green Ave. near Grand Ave. Working to confirm if linked to this morning's discovery of a human head. — Jackson Police Dept. (@JacksonMSPolice) June 10, 2017

There is no apparent cause of death at this time. Authorities are awaiting Coroner and Medical Examiner's ruling.

The severed head was found earlier Saturday morning, when authorities were called to Deer Park Street around 9:19 a.m. in response to suspicious activity.

An unidentified black male's decapitated head was discovered on the front porch of a home at 1536 Deer Park Street.

Officials say the head was severed from the body, at the neck.

The cause of death, at this time, appears to be severance.

The Hinds County Coroner was summoned to the scene and investigators are in the process of attempting to identify the deceased.

This is the city's 28th homicide of the year.

JPD on scene of "suspicious death" investigation, 1500 blk. Deer Park St. Decapitated unidentified male located. More info to come. — Jackson Police Dept. (@JacksonMSPolice) June 10, 2017

Police are working to determine if the two crime scenes are related.

Anyone with any information regarding this investigation and/or the identity of the deceased is urged to contact the Jackson Police Department at 601-960-1234 or 601-355-TIPS (8477).

We will continue to update this developing story as more information becomes available.

Copyright 2017 MSNewsNow. All rights reserved.