Tchula Police Chief searching for man wanted for cyber threats of death

In a Facebook post Saturday afternoon Tchula Police Chief Kenneth Hampton advised a man, wanted for cyber threats, of his intentions to bring him to justice.

In the post Chief Hampton says Travis Baker is wanted for cyber threats of death.

The post read, "My Momma use to always say, son, don't let yo mouth over load yo a**!!" Travis Baker, after watching the FB video of you ranting and raving about how you're gonna kill Mr. OR Ms. Woodie Woo, I think it's clear that your mouth has won you a prize! Now.... Let me be the first to congratulate you and tell you what you have won.

A. All expense paid stay at the county jail.

B. A set of matching silver bracelets(Handcuffs)

C. 3 hots and cot

D. A public defender

E. Last but not least, a picture of you and I on Facebook with my favorite word at the top.!!!

Oh yeah and thanks for making me aware that you have access to a AK-47, Choppers, and guns that shoot 100 rounds and you won't stop until the gun goes click. I'll be sure to keep that in mind WHENEVER I COME FOR YOU.

PS. Let's dance sugar britches!!!" ~Chief

If you know of Travis Baker's whereabouts, please call the Tchula Police Department or Crime Stoppers.

