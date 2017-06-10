Jackson home and elementary school vandalized with racial slurs

A Jackson family and school were targeted overnight with racial slurs. Some of the spray painted slurs include "N***er Lover, 'KKK' and 'Trump'

The family is in shock after waking up to find the four cars parked in the driveway, the street, and a tree - all covered in purple graffiti.

A window was also busted out of one of the cars.

The family doesn't think it was targeted, but instead just a random act.

"Terrified," said Jermaine Smith, who lives at the house. "I don't even know if I'm safe to stay here tonight. I've got seven kids and a wife. We don't know what to do."

The spray painted slurs were also on the sign of Lester Elementary, directly across the street from the home.

