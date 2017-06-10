Jackson home and elementary school vandalized with racial slurs - MSNewsNow.com - Jackson, MS

Jackson home and elementary school vandalized with racial slurs

Posted by Waverly McCarthy, Digital Content Producer
Connect
Source: WLBT Source: WLBT
Source: WLBT Source: WLBT
JACKSON, MS (Mississippi News Now) -

A Jackson family and school were targeted overnight with racial slurs. Some of the spray painted slurs include "N***er Lover, 'KKK' and 'Trump'

The family is in shock after waking up to find the four cars parked in the driveway, the street, and a tree - all covered in purple graffiti.

A window was also busted out of one of the cars.

The family doesn't think it was targeted, but instead just a random act.

"Terrified," said Jermaine Smith, who lives at the house. "I don't even know if I'm safe to stay here tonight. I've got seven kids and a wife. We don't know what to do."

The spray painted slurs were also on the sign of Lester Elementary, directly across the street from the home.

Copyright 2017 MSNewsNow. All rights reserved

Powered by Frankly