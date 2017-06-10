One person in critical condition after being ejected in Warren County crash

A two vehicle wreck shut down the right lane of I-20 near the scales in Warren County.

The crash, that injured one, happened just after 4:00 p.m. Saturday when a Chevrolet SUV and a Hyundai SUV collided.

According to the Mississippi Highway Patrol’s Corporal Eric Henry, both vehicles was traveling eastbound in the right hand lane when the Hyundai was struck in the rear by the Chevrolet SUV.

Both vehicles went off the roadway and crashed. The driver of the Chevrolet was ejected and airlifted to UMMC in critical condition.

The Hyundai was carrying a family of three, none of which were injured.

