Chris Hudgison and Jeff Barker preview Game 1 of Baton Rouge Super Regional

It's finally gameday in Louisiana.

Mississippi State and LSU face off in Game 1 of the Baton Rouge Super Regional. First pitch is at 8:00pm on ESPN2, online on ESPN3 and the Watch ESPN app.

Chris Hudgison and Jeff Barker had some final thoughts entering the series on the WLBT 6pm Sportscast. Watch above to see Chris and Jeff break down Konnor Pilkington, The Box, and more

BATON ROUGE SUPER REGIONAL SCHEDULE

Saturday, June 10 – 8 p.m. CT (ESPN2)

Sunday, June 11 – 8 p.m. CT (ESPN2 or ESPNU)

Monday, June 12 – TBD

Jeff Barker is in Baton Rouge covering the Bulldogs. You can follow him on twitter and facebook.

