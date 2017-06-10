71-year-old Raymond woman found dead near her home

Sunday, the Mississippi Bureau of Investigations canceled a Silver Alert for a missing Raymond woman.

Hinds County Sheriff's Officials said the body of missing 71-year-old Kathy Lankford was discovered by family members early Sunday morning.

It appears that the vehicle Lankford was driving ran off the roadway and into a creek on Dry Grove Road in rural Hinds County.

Accident reconstructionists have been working the scene to get answers.

“It is unclear as to whether she had a medical emergency prior to the accident,” said Major Pete Luke, with the Hinds County Sheriff's Department. “The vehicle Ms. Lankford was driving was not visible to passing motorist from the roadway”.

In a Facebook post the Pearl Police Department said, "Mrs. Lankford and her vehicle were located earlier this morning just down from her residence in Raymond, MS. Mrs. Lankford was found deceased. The investigation has been turned over to the Hinds County Sheriff's Department. We appreciate everyone's help in sharing the information put out last night in efforts to help locate Mrs. Lankford. Our thoughts and prayers are with the family and friends of Mrs. Lankford during this time."

Saturday, Pearl Police asked for the public's assistance in helping locate 71-year-old Kathy Lankford.

She dropped her granddaughter off at the softball fields on Center City Drive around 1:00 p.m. Saturday. She was last seen about 1:30 Saturday afternoon on Highway 80 in Pearl.

Family members say Ms. Lankford suffered from a medical condition that may have impaired her judgement.

Lankford was scheduled to return to her home in Raymond to pick up her husband to attend a church function after dropping her granddaughter off.

She never returned to the home.

