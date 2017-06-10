71-year-old Raymond woman found dead, Silver Alert canceled

Stock Photo - Lankford's Tahoe is the same color and trim except for the tinted front windows - Source: Pearl PD

Sunday the Mississippi Bureau of Investigations canceled a Silver Alert for a missing Raymond woman.

In a Facebook post the Pearl Police Department said, "Mrs. Lankford and her vehicle were located earlier this morning just down from her residence in Raymond, MS. Mrs. Lankford was found deceased. The investigation has been turned over to the Hinds County Sheriff's Department. We appreciate everyone's help in sharing the information put out last night in efforts to help locate Mrs. Lankford. Our thoughts and prayers are with the family and friends of Mrs. Lankford during this time."

Saturday Pearl Police asked for the public's assistance in helping locate 71-year-old Kathy Lankford.

She dropped her granddaughter off at the softball fields on Center City Drive around 1:00 p.m. Saturday. She was last seen about 1:30 this afternoon on Highway 80 in Pearl driving a silver 2005 Chevrolet Tahoe with hail damage on the hood.

Family members say Ms. Lankford suffers from a medical condition that may impair her judgement.

Lankford was scheduled to return to her home in Raymond to pick up her husband to attend a church function after dropping her granddaughter off.

She never returned to the home.

