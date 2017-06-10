Silver Alert issued for missing 71-year-old Raymond woman

Stock Photo - Lankford's Tahoe is the same color and trim except for the tinted front windows - Source: Pearl PD

The Mississippi Bureau of Investigations has issued a Silver Alert for a missing Raymond woman.

Pearl Police are asking for the public's assistance in helping locate 71-year-old Kathy Lankford.

She dropped her granddaughter off at the softball fields on Center City Drive around 1:00 p.m. Saturday. She was last seen about 1:30 this afternoon on Highway 80 in Pearl driving a silver 2005 Chevrolet Tahoe with hail damage on the hood.

Lankford is described as a white female, five feet, two inches tall, weighing 120 pounds with grey hair and blue eyes.

Family members say Ms. Lankford suffers from a medical condition that may impair her judgement.

Lankford was scheduled to return to her home in Raymond to pick up her husband to attend a church function after dropping her granddaughter off.

She never returned to the home.

Lankford was seen wearing a white and blue shirt with black pants. She was driving her silver 2005 Chevrolet Tahoe. The Tahoe has a front daytime running light out and a faded Hinds Community College parking decal on the rear glass.

If anyone has information regarding the whereabouts of Kathy Morris Lankford contact the Hinds County Sheriff’s Department at 601-857-2600.

