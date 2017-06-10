One dead after truck goes over embankment into Lake Hico

One man is dead after his Chevy pickup left the roadway, went over an embankment and became submerged in Lake Hico.

The driver has been identified as 43-year-old Johnny Williams, Jr. He was found dead in the diver's seat of the truck. He was the only one in the vehicle.

According to a JPD tweet, the car was traveling west on Forest Avenue when it left the roadway, went over and embankment and went into the water.

JPD on scene of a MVA, 1200 block of Forest Ave. Vehicle left the roadway and is submerged in Lake Hico. Unknown occupants at this time. — Jackson Police Dept. (@JacksonMSPolice) June 11, 2017

Authorities do not know the cause of the crash and say it was called in by another driver who saw the truck go into the water.

The coroner is on the scene determining the cause of death. On initial inspection, the body does not appear to have any additional trauma.

The crash is under investigation.

This is a developing story. We will update this as more information becomes available.

