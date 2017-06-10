One dead after truck goes over embankment into Lake Hico - MSNewsNow.com - Jackson, MS

One dead after truck goes over embankment into Lake Hico

Posted by Waverly McCarthy, Digital Content Producer
JACKSON, MS (Mississippi News Now) -

One man is dead after his Chevy pickup left the roadway, went over an embankment and became submerged in Lake Hico. 

The driver has been identified as 43-year-old Johnny Williams, Jr. He was found dead in the diver's seat of the truck. He was the only one in the vehicle.

According to a JPD tweet, the car was traveling west on Forest Avenue when it left the roadway, went over and embankment and went into the water. 

Authorities do not know the cause of the crash and say it was called in by another driver who saw the truck go into the water. 

The coroner is on the scene determining the cause of death. On initial inspection, the body does not appear to have any additional trauma. 

The crash is under investigation. 

This is a developing story. We will update this as more information becomes available. 

