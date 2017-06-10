LSU scores 4 in 8th to beat Mississippi State in Game 1 of Baton Rouge Super Regional

Mississippi State was cruising in Baton Rouge. Konnor Pilkington struck out 4 in 6 shutout innings, Jake Mangum showed off his cannon, and Cody Brown's two-run double gave the Bulldogs a 3-0 lead in the 8th.

But LSU scored 4 in the 8th to beat MSU 4-3 in Game 1 of the Baton Rouge Super Regional. Greg Diechmann started the late Tiger rally with a 2-run double. Zach Watson tied the game with a RBI single. Michael Papierski gave LSU the lead with a sacrifice fly.

MSU had an opportunity to even things up in the 9th. Elijah MacNamee singled and advanced to third on a couple groundouts. But Zack Hess struck out Hunter Stovall to end it.

The Bulldogs only had 4 hits in Saturday's loss. They'll try to even up the series on Sunday. Game 2 is at 8:00pm. The game will be telecast on ESPN2 and online at ESPN3.com.

FINAL: LSU comes back to beat MSU 4-3 in Game 1. Bulldogs will face elimination tomorrow night (8pm) in Game 2. pic.twitter.com/334eCeHuH7 — Jeff Barker (@JeffBarker_) June 11, 2017

The Box was ROCKING tonight!!



Zack Hess gave the LSU fans one last reason to cheer with this HEAT!! #RoadToOmaha pic.twitter.com/TPwisKanMe — NCAA Baseball (@NCAACWS) June 11, 2017

TIGERS TAKE THE LEAD!!!!



Papierski with the sac fly... LSU leads Mississippi State, 4-3!! #RoadToOmaha pic.twitter.com/ZNZ0qVhE3F — NCAA Baseball (@NCAACWS) June 11, 2017

Cody Brown with some INSURANCE runs for the Bulldogs!



His 2-run double slices past the defender and Mississippi State now leads LSU, 3-0. pic.twitter.com/hVUPp01HUr — NCAA Baseball (@NCAACWS) June 11, 2017

JAKE MANGUM!!! ??



Mississippi State CF throws an absolute DART to cut down the would-be tying run at the plate! #RoadToOmaha pic.twitter.com/IuoHgARrke — NCAA Baseball (@NCAACWS) June 11, 2017

BATON ROUGE SUPER REGIONAL SCHEDULE

Saturday, June 10th - LSU 4, Mississippi State 3

Sunday, June 11 – 8:00 p.m. CT (ESPN2)

Monday, June 12 – TBD

Jeff Barker is in Baton Rouge covering the Bulldogs. You can follow him on twitter and facebook.

Copyright 2017 MSNewsNow. All rights reserved.