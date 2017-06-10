LSU scores 4 in 8th to beat Mississippi State in Game 1 of Baton - MSNewsNow.com - Jackson, MS

LSU scores 4 in 8th to beat Mississippi State in Game 1 of Baton Rouge Super Regional

Posted by Chris Hudgison, Sports Director
Connect
SOURCE: NCAA.com SOURCE: NCAA.com
BATON ROUGE (Mississippi News Now) -

Mississippi State was cruising in Baton Rouge. Konnor Pilkington struck out 4 in 6 shutout innings, Jake Mangum showed off his cannon, and Cody Brown's two-run double gave the Bulldogs a 3-0 lead in the 8th.

But LSU scored 4 in the 8th to beat MSU 4-3 in Game 1 of the Baton Rouge Super Regional. Greg Diechmann started the late Tiger rally with a 2-run double. Zach Watson tied the game with a RBI single. Michael Papierski gave LSU the lead with a sacrifice fly.

MSU had an opportunity to even things up in the 9th. Elijah MacNamee singled and advanced to third on a couple groundouts. But Zack Hess struck out Hunter Stovall to end it.

The Bulldogs only had 4 hits in Saturday's loss. They'll try to even up the series on Sunday. Game 2 is at 8:00pm. The game will be telecast on ESPN2 and online at ESPN3.com.

BATON ROUGE SUPER REGIONAL SCHEDULE

Saturday, June 10th - LSU 4, Mississippi State 3

Sunday, June 11 – 8:00 p.m. CT (ESPN2)

Monday, June 12 – TBD

Jeff Barker is in Baton Rouge covering the Bulldogs. You can follow him on twitter and facebook.

Copyright 2017 MSNewsNow. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly