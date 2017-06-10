MSU alum Ally McDonald qualifies for 2017 U.S. Women's Open

Press Release from the Metropolitan Amateur Golf Association

Ally McDonald already has some fond memories of St. Louis having been a member of the victorious 2014 Curtis Cup Team that won at St. Louis Country Club. Then she was a Mississippi State University student. The LPGA Tour member added to those memories by capturing medalist honors at Bogey Hills Country Club and one of two spots into the U.S. Women’s Open. McDonald started the morning with an Even par round of 71 which put her 1 shot out of the lead.

While the weather was pleasant all day for the competitors, McDonald heated up and fired the low round of 67 of the day and went to win the medal. Pei Yun Chien would earn the 2nd qualifying spot with rounds of 71-68 to finish one back of McDonald.

The alternate spots would have to be determined by a playoff. Cheyenne Knight survived a 5-hole playoff to earn 1st Alternate, while Sarah Schmelzel grabbed the 2nd Alternate.

The 2017 U.S. Women’s Open will be played July 13-16 at Trump National Golf Club in Bedminster, N.J.

