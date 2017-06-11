Two Jackson County police officers arrested for DUI

Two Jackson County police officers have been arrested on misdemeanor charges of DUI and disorderly conduct.

Moss Point Police Officer Raymond Lia sans Pascagoula Police Officer Michael Ladnier were arrested after sheriff's deputies responded to a call about 8:30 p.m. Friday of a fight in the parking lot of a business.

Sheriff Mike Ezell says apparently the two officers fought earlier, which led to the fight at the package store.

Both officers were off duty at the time of the incident. Each has posted bail and been released.

Moss Point Police Chief Calvin Hutchins said Lias would be placed on administrative leave with pay and the incident would be investigated. Pascagoula police were not immediately available for comment.

