Ole Miss sophomore Braden Thornberry finishes in top 5 in PGA Tour debut

Braden Thornberry said Thursday that "the goal is to get up there in contention."

The Ole Miss sophomore accomplished his goal and then some. The 2017 NCAA champion fired a final round 65 in the FedEx St. Jude Classic. Thornberry finished -8 overall, tied for 4th in his PGA Tour debut. Here's what the Olive Branch native said after a Sunday to remember.

"It was awesome. Had a pretty good gallery all week but obviously when you're up near the lead and a hometown guy there's gonna be some extra people out there so it was awesome having their support and I think the NCAAs was the perfect practice round for this week. You know having the ropes, the cameras, the people and stuff like that cheering you on so it was kind of a bigger version of that but you know it's still the same golf course and same golf."

What makes Thornberry's -8 performance all the more remarkable is that the 20 year old finished ahead of NINE major champions.

Phil Mickelson (-7 - 9th)

Adam Scott (-6 - T10)

Stewart Cink (-6 - T10)

Graeme McDowell (-3 - T27)

Ernie Els (+2 - T60)

Vijay Singh (+3)

Jim Furyk (missed cut)

Davis Love III (missed cut)

David Duval (missed cut)

20-year-old amateur Braden Thornberry is making a move!



He's just 2 back of the lead! #QuickHits pic.twitter.com/R0vwpIzQIF — PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) June 11, 2017

