Bear & Barker: Chris and Jeff preview Game 2 of Baton Rouge Super Regional

Mississippi State is once again facing elimination in the 2017 postseason. The Bulldogs face LSU tonight in Game 2 of the Baton Rouge Super Regional. First pitch is at 8:00pm on ESPN2.
Chris Hudgison thinks the bullpen will be the key to MSU tying the series. Jeff Barker feels the Bulldogs need to get ahead early and take The Box crowd out of it.
Watch another edition of Bear & Barker above.
BATON ROUGE SUPER REGIONAL SCHEDULE
Saturday, June 10th - LSU 4, Mississippi State 3
Sunday, June 11 – 8:00 p.m. CT (ESPN2)
Monday, June 12 – TBD
Jeff Barker is in Baton Rouge covering the Bulldogs. You can follow him on twitter and facebook.
