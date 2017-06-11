Mississippi Central State Trooper Coalition hosts summer camp

A summer camp in Raymond aims to use fun and field trips to teach kids discipline and responsibility.

Each year, the Mississippi Central State Trooper Coalition invites kids, aged 12 to 17, to their week-long summer camp.

"We've got a various amount of programs that kind of show them the discipline, how to conduct themselves, how to be young men and women, and have a good aspect of life for the future," explained Corporal Eric Henry with the Mississippi Highway Patrol.

It's Zion Culbreath's first time at the camp and she says she's a little nervous, but looking forward to it.

"I'm looking for us to do fun things, experience new things, stuff like that," said Culbreath.

This year, Walmart is helping to sponsor the overnight getaway.

Dashi Lard came to the camp last year and says they have a packed schedule.

"The push-ups, the jumping jacks, getting up at five o'clock in the morning," listed Lard.

The campers start the morning with physical training, go on a field trip, and have guest speakers and bible study, but MHP says it's more than a boot camp.

"It's more educational," said Corporal Henry. "It's more than just 'Do this, do that'. But at the same time, we want to show them some type of foundation, and that comes with some type of discipline."

"I think it'll be fun," said Heaven McNalty, another new camp member. "Some folks I do know, so it'll be fun."

