Lincoln Co. man shot in jaw while driving truck

One person was injured in a shooting on West Lincoln Drive in Lincoln County Sunday night.

The shooting happened at 6:56 p.m. after police were called about a shooting at 2256 W. Lincoln Dr.

Deputies arrived on scene and found 35-year-old Thomas Neil Allred shot in the jaw. Allred was taken by helicopter to UMC in Jackson.

The person who shot Allred said that Allred had tried to run him over with his truck, so he fired a shot at the truck and the bullet hit Allred.

This case is still under investigation and charges have not yet been filed at this time.

One man has been detained for questioning. The Sheriff's Office is still investigating.

The case will be presented to the next available Grand Jury.

