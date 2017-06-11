One injured in Lincoln County shooting

One person was injured in a shooting on West Lincoln Drive in Lincoln County Sunday night.

A man was sitting in a truck when he was shot in the neck. He has non-life threatening injuries.

Authorities say the shooting was self-defense.

One man has been detained for questioning. The Sheriff's Office is still investigating.

This is a developing story. We will update this as more information becomes available.

