One injured in Lincoln County shooting - MSNewsNow.com - Jackson, MS

One injured in Lincoln County shooting

Posted by Waverly McCarthy, Digital Content Producer
Connect
Source: Raycom Image Bank Source: Raycom Image Bank
LINCOLN COUNTY, MS (Mississippi News Now) -

One person was injured in a shooting on West Lincoln Drive in Lincoln County Sunday night. 

A man was sitting in a truck when he was shot in the neck. He has non-life threatening injuries. 

Authorities say the shooting was self-defense. 

One man has been detained for questioning. The Sheriff's Office is still investigating. 

This is a developing story. We will update this as more information becomes available. 

Copyright 2017 MSNewsNow. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly