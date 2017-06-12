Mississippi State swept by LSU in Baton Rouge Super Regional

Mississippi State entered the 5th inning with a 4-3 advantage.

30 minutes and 6 runs later, LSU had a 9-4 lead they wouldn't relinquish. The Tigers tack on 5 more runs in the 9th to sweep the Bulldogs 14-4. The game started 30 minutes late thanks to weather. Rain delayed proceedings twice, the Super Regional ended at 1:35am. Kramer Robertson, Cole Freeman, and Michael Papierski had 2 RBIs each.

State took the lead with a 4-run 3rd inning. Harrison Bragg's two-run homer made it 3-2 LSU. Jake Mangum tied the game on a seeing eye single. Elijah Macnamee put MSU in front with a RBI single.

But LSU attacked Bulldog pitching, forcing Andy Cannizaro to go to the bullpen. 8 pitchers saw action in Game 2.

It was a stellar 2017 in Starkville. Mississippi State battled through injuries and a depleted pitching staff to finish 40-27. The Bulldogs reached Super Regionals for the 2nd straight season. Expect Cannizaro's crew to make another run to Omaha.

LSU becomes the 2nd SEC team to punch their ticket to the 2017 College World Series. The Tigers will make their 18th CWS appearance.

LSU IS ON TO OMAHA!!



For the 18th time in program history, the Tigers advance to the College World Series! #CWS pic.twitter.com/cEocGLKSpB — NCAA Baseball (@NCAACWS) June 12, 2017

The tarp is back out with LSU up 12-4 in the top of the 9th. This one might never end.. pic.twitter.com/TQBMqxSKqc — Jeff Barker (@JeffBarker_) June 12, 2017

Mid 5 | The Tigers put up six runs in the inning to erase the MSU lead. LSU has a 9-4 lead over the Bulldogs. pic.twitter.com/xmmnj8hyTO — LSU Baseball (@LSUbaseball) June 12, 2017

#HailState has the lead!!



It's 4-3 after Elijah MacNamee delivers an RBI base knock up the middle! #RoadToOmaha pic.twitter.com/LXWwC5SqiO — NCAA Baseball (@NCAACWS) June 12, 2017