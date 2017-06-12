Mississippi State swept by LSU in Baton Rouge Super Regional - MSNewsNow.com - Jackson, MS

Mississippi State swept by LSU in Baton Rouge Super Regional

Posted by Chris Hudgison, Sports Director
Connect
SOURCE: NCAA.com SOURCE: NCAA.com

Mississippi State entered the 5th inning with a 4-3 advantage.

30 minutes and 6 runs later, LSU had a 9-4 lead they wouldn't relinquish. The Tigers tack on 5 more runs in the 9th to sweep the Bulldogs 14-4. The game started 30 minutes late thanks to weather. Rain delayed proceedings twice, the Super Regional ended at 1:35am. Kramer Robertson, Cole Freeman, and Michael Papierski had 2 RBIs each.

State took the lead with a 4-run 3rd inning. Harrison Bragg's two-run homer made it 3-2 LSU. Jake Mangum tied the game on a seeing eye single. Elijah Macnamee put MSU in front with a RBI single.

But LSU attacked Bulldog pitching, forcing Andy Cannizaro to go to the bullpen. 8 pitchers saw action in Game 2. 

It was a stellar 2017 in Starkville. Mississippi State battled through injuries and a depleted pitching staff to finish 40-27. The Bulldogs reached Super Regionals for the 2nd straight season. Expect Cannizaro's crew to make another run to Omaha.

LSU becomes the 2nd SEC team to punch their ticket to the 2017 College World Series. The Tigers will make their 18th CWS appearance.

Powered by Frankly