This Morning on WLBT: Rain moving in this afternoon

Good morning! The week is starting off warm but humid, and scattered downpours are possible this afternoon. Meteorologist Heather Sophia has details about the rest of the week all morning long.

The Mississippi State Bulldogs' hopes for returning to the College World Series in Omaha have been dashed. We'll have an update on what happened in the Super Regional over the weekend in Baton Rouge.

Join us for all the day's news this morning on WLBT from 5-7 and on Fox 40 from 7-9. We're up-to-the-minute the minute you're up!